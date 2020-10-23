India's efforts to blacklist Pakistan at FATF will fail: FM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said once again India would remain unsuccessful to blacklist Pakistan at the forum of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), as the international watchdog was set to announce a decision on Pakistan later in the day.

Talking to reporters here, the foreign minister said the government and the parliament through effective legislation and administration had taken solid steps to control money-laundering, and expressed confidence that India’s malicious attempts in that regard would prove futile.

Qureshi mentioned that Pakistan had ensured compliance of 21 out of 27 action items and called upon the FATF to “positively assess and acknowledge the country’s efforts”.

He also urged the opposition to refrain from politicking on the subjects of national importance, particularly relating to the FATF and Kashmir.

The foreign minister said in view of India’s persistent mala fide intentions, Pakistan was vigilant to take necessary counter-steps.

He recalled that India had approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Pakistan, however, failed to get the verdict for release of its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, currently on a death row in Pakistan.

He said India was also evading Pakistan’s offer for another consular access to Jadhav as it wanted to take the case to the ICJ again. However, Pakistan would take measures not to let India succeed in such attempt, he added.

To a question regarding prospects of dialogue with India, the foreign minister said no headway was possible until India reviewed its illegal and unilateral act of August 5, 2019 on Jammu and Kashmir.

He mentioned that India had enforced a continuous lockdown in the Occupied Valley and called upon the international community to take notice of the human rights violations there.

In response to a query about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Qureshi said the government had requested the British government to take action as per law of the land.

He said Nawaz Sharif must return to the country and face the cases pending against him in the court.

On the US sanctions imposed on Iran, he said Pakistan would be wary not to violate the restrictions, however, at the same time, would also be considering close ties with its neighbouring country based on shared history.