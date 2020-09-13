Indian troops martyr teenage girl, injure four in unprovoked CFV

RAWALPINDI, Sep 13 (APP): Indian troops had resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) targeting civil population with automatics and heavy mortars in Hotspring and Rakhchikri sectors.

In consequence, an 11 years old innocent girl embraced shahadat, while four civilians including a 75 years old lady and two young boys sustained critical injuries, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release.

Pakistan army responded effectively targeting those posts which initiated fire .