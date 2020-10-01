ISLAMABAD, Oct 1 (APP):The Foreign Office on Thursday said India and its intelligence agencies were involved in money-laundering and financial crimes in Pakistan to sponsor terrorism.

Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, at a weekly press briefing, said the Bharatia Janta Party (BJP) regime had once again revealed the true face of India before the world by pursuing the heinous agenda of sponsoring terrorism and extremism.

He drew the world’s attention towards the policies of political leadership of India, which as the ‘so-called largest democracy’ had been fully exposed.

The spokesperson said the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) had deteriorated for the last 423 days since the unilateral action of changing the valley’s special status.

During last week, he mentioned, Indian occupation forces had martyred another six Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called search operations in Pulwama and Anantnag.

India, however, would not be able to succeed in subjugating the Kashmiri people through killings and abductions, he added.

Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan would continue to apprise the world about the Indian crimes against the Kashmiri people.

He said India had escalated tensions along the Line of Control to divert the world’s attention from its atrocities in held Kashmir. During the current year, India had committed 2,404 ceasefire violations that claimed 19 lives and seriously injured others, he added.

On Saudi Arabia’s permission for Pakistani Iqama-holders, he said the Saudi government on the request of Pakistan had allowed to apply for extension in visas even from its embassy in Islamabad. The process could be initiated after the requisite approval of Kafeels, including companies and private persons.

In case of Kafeel as a private person, he added, Iqamas could be extended through an online website called ‘Abshar’.

The Saudi authorities had also cleared 47 out of 118 Pakistan International Airlines flights for the month of October, the spokesperson said.

About Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, he said Pakistan’s perspective was shared on all major regional and international issues, including COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister’s Debt Relief Initiative for developing countries, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, treatment of minorities in India, Palestine issue, Afghan peace process, illicit financial flows, climate change, Islamophobia, and the United Nations reforms.

He mentioned that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had addressed another letter to the UN Security Council president as part of efforts to apprise the world body of the grave situation in IIOJK as well as peace and security in the region.

In his letter, he said, the foreign minister highlighted gross and systematic violations of human rights in the IIOJK, India’s illegal measures to change its demographic structure, and the threat to peace and security posed by its belligerent rhetoric and actions.

The spokesperson said the recent crackdown against Amnesty International by the Indian government was another manifestation of its extremist agenda and intolerance to the truth being told by independent human rights organizations.

The BJP regime’s action, he said, had once again revealed the true face of India. The so-called largest democracy stood fully exposed, he added.

The spokesperson condemned the shameful acquittal of all 32 criminals responsible for demolishing the centuries-old Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

Responding to a question regarding the so-called “neighbourhood first policy” of India, Zahid Chaudhri said, “No such policy exists and it is only a facade.”

The current Indian leadership, he said, was in fact guided by the Chanakya doctrine, deeply imbedded in the rank and file of the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) combine.

He said according to the Chanakya doctrine, “your immediate neighbour is your natural enemy as he covets your territory and resources, and is positioned to take them if he is more powerful than you”.That dangerous indoctrination of the Indian leadership, he said, was a source of concern for all immediate neighbours of India.

He said in the interest of regional peace and security, the current Indian leadership would be well-advised to abandon the 3rd Century BC doctrine and instead learn from the post-World War II political history of the world where immediate neighbours contributed immensely to the socio-economic development and security of each other.

Responding to a question about Pakistan’s offer of arranging a meeting of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadav with his father and wife, Zahid Chaudhri said Pakistan’s offer was still there. “Unfortunately, we have got no response from Indian authorities so far,” he added.