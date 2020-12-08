India faced a massive blockade of its railway tracks and roads on Tuesday as farmers across the country led a massive protest against reforms deregulating the agriculture sector.

The protest received widespread support from opposition parties and several other organizations in holding strong demonstrations.

The shutdown, called by several farm groups, impacted traffic and movement in some parts of the country. Wholesale agricultural markets in Mumbai and Delhi were shut, while highways were blocked in some states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, according to news reports.

Borders connecting capital New Delhi with the northern Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states remained closed causing traffic snarls.

Farmers shout slogans before burning an effigy of India's Prime Minister Modi (C) , Chairman of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani (L) & Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani (R) to protest against corporate businesses houses against farm bills,in Amritsar on Saturday.

Photos:Gill

Thousands of farmers, mostly from the “grain bowl of India” in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab, blocked three key highways linking Delhi to neighbouring states and refused to move until the government accepts their demands.

“It is not just Punjab and Haryana that have farmers unhappy with these laws. “Protest against the farm laws are going in every state,” Hannan Mollah, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and general secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, told Al Jazeera.

The Indian farmers' rebellion rattling Modi's government — in pictures https://t.co/BZAhockEXd pic.twitter.com/N0VOqB7ZuN — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 5, 2020

Thousands of police and paramilitary troops were mobilized to prevent the protesters from entering the Indian capital.

A few days back, photograph of a paramilitary policeman swinging his baton at an elderly Sikh man become the defining image of the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.