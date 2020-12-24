ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP): Pakistan on Thursday urged India to eschew use of false propaganda as state policy and must realize that the ploys of spreading misinformation were doomed to fail.

“By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the international stature of Pakistan nor can divert the attention of the international community from India’s horrendous human rights record,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said here in his weekly press briefing.

Referring to the imposition of a fine on Republic Bharat TV by the British media regulator Ofcom, for anti-Pakistan hate show by Arnab Goswami, he said it was “yet another manifestation of the BJP government’s well-known smear campaign against Pakistan through state-controlled media.”

He said the Ofcom found the statements in the show to be “expressions of hatred” and “intolerance” towards Pakistani people based on their nationality alone.

He said through its state-sponsored media, Indian RSS-BJP regime had constantly tried to masquerade as the victim, rather than the perpetrator of terrorism.

He said the the recent dossier shared by Pakistan provided irrefutable evidence of India’s active role in planning, promoting, aiding, abetting, financing and execution of terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He said the action taken by Ofcom, along with the report by EU DisinfoLab, corroborated its long-held position about India’s incurable obsession with Pakistan.

“We urge the international community to take a serious look into the malicious Indian propaganda that not only aims to defame Pakistan, but also politicizes international forums and imperils peace and security,” the spokesperson said.

Mentioning Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s official visit to the UAE from December 16-18, 2020, the spokesperson said the visit provided another opportunity for Pakistan and the UAE to reaffirm their commitment towards strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the areas of trade and investment.

He said following the visit, the UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan appreciated the role of the 1.5 million strong Pakistani community and their active contribution for country’s development.

Regarding the virtually-held Second Round of Pakistan-Azerbaijan Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), the spokesperson told media that the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the political, trade and economy, energy, defence, education and cultural arenas.

The foreign secretary reiterated Pakistan’s principled support on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh and recognized Azerbaijan’s valuable support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He apprised media of the passage of a Pakistan-sponsored resolution, titled “Universal Realisation of the Right of Peoples to Self-determination” by the UN General Assembly reaffirming global commitment to self-determination to be the fundamental right of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination.

“The adoption of this Resolution reaffirms Pakistan’s legal, political and moral case in support of all peoples, including the Kashmiris, in their rightful struggle for self-determination against foreign occupation by all means available to them” he remarked.

About the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and brutal military siege and inhuman restrictions for 507 days, he said Pakistan strongly condemned unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris.

“I wish to reiterate that in attempts to divert world attention from its internal failings and grave human rights violations in IIOJK, India continues to escalate tensions along the Line of Control. This year alone, India has committed 3012 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 28 shahadats and serious injuries to 253 innocent civilians,” the spokesperson remarked.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once again made it absolutely clear that if India were to be reckless enough to undertake any misadventure against Pakistan, it would confront a strong Pakistani national resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat.

He urged the international community to advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardize regional peace and stability.

He told media that despite repeated calls, the Indian government failed to provide a satisfactory response on death of 11 Pakistani Hindus under mysterious circumstance in Jodhpur, India on 9 August 2020.

“The information shared by India in the case so far is scant, patchy ad unsatisfactory,” he said and mentioned Indian avoidance to answer key questions and the hasty cremation of the bodies without informing Pakistan’s High Commission.

The spokesperson called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident and inform Pakistan of the progress, provide copy of autopsy report and all relevant record of the investigation.