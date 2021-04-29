ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has been voted as “Personality of the Week” by Al-Jazeera weekly program “Sibaq-ul-Akhbar” (News Competition) for his views and efforts to address the issue of Islamophobia.

“Sibaq-ul-Akhbar” (News Competition) is an interactive and live one hour weekly program in Arabic on Aljazeera TV. This program is very famous in Arab countries.

https://www.aljazeera.net/programs/news-race/2021/4/24/%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%82-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A3%D8%AE%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%B1-%D8%B1%D8%A6%D9%8A%D8%B3-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%88%D8%B2%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%A1-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%A7%D9%83%D8%B3%D8%AA%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A

In this program, the channel selects three to four top news of the week and subsequently viewers are asked to vote as to which is the top news story and personality associated with the story.

The program covers news reports as well as interviews with guests.

Al-Jazeera’s viewers/fans on the Sibaq-ul-Akhbar program (held on 24 April 2021) voted for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as Personality of the Week for his candid views on the issue of Islamophobia.

In the initial part of the program, the anchor highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s achievements and later he took Shaukat Paracha (Anchor of Aaj TV) from Pakistan for comments.