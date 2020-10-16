ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the creation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the public meeting of Gujranwala proved that only Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing against the status quo.

گوجرانوالہ کا جلسہ اور پی ڈی ایم کی تشکیل اس بات کا ثبوت ہے کہ اسٹیٹس کو کے خلاف صرف عمران خان میدان میں کھڑا ہے۔عمران خان اور عوام ایک طرف اور کرپٹ مافیا دوسری طرف کھڑا ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 16, 2020

Imran Khan and the people were on one side, and the corrupt elements were on the other side, he said in a tweet.