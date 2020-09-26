Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), ultimate role model for all humanity: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come.

The prime minister on his twitter handle Saturday posted the following famous quote of Alphonse de Lamartine, a renowned French poet, historian and statesman, praising different aspects of the Seerat of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Our Prophet Muhammad PBUH is the ultimate role model for humanity for all times to come. pic.twitter.com/HmfR5hmZXK — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 26, 2020

“Philosopher, orator, apostle, legislator, warrior, conqueror of ideas, restorer of rational dogmas, of a cult without images; the founder of twenty terrestrial states and of one spiritual state,that is Muhammad.

As regards to all standards by which human greatness may be measured, we may ask: Is there any greater man than Muhammad?” (Extract from Alphonse de Lamartine’s Histoire de la Turquie Paris, 1854, vol. II, pp. 276-277).

Alphonse de Lamartine, (born October 21, 1790, Macon, France and died on February 28, 1869, Paris) was a French poet, historian, and statesman who achieved renown for his lyrics in Méditations poétiques (1820), which made him as one of the main figures in the Romantic movement of French literature.

In 1847, his Histoire des Girondins became widely popular as he rose to considerable political prominence in early 1848, when he led the Second Republic for a short time.