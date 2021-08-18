Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) a symbol of resilience, perseverance: President

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is a symbol of determination and perseverance, and urged the nation to rise above hatred, malice and sectarianism in line with his teachings.

“We have to prepare ourselves for all kinds of sacrifices by becoming a metaphor of determination and stability for our religion, nation and country,” the president said in his message on Youm-e-Ashur, in remembrance of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain.

President Alvi said following such pathway leads to the success in the world and the hereafter.

He said Ashura has a special place in the hearts of Muslim Ummah among several historic events.

On this day, he said, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) along with his family and other devoted companions had sacrificed their lives while fighting the forces of tyranny and oppression.

He said the immortal sacrifices had revived the spirit of Islam and even today, such character was a source of inspiration for the believers in the moments of trial and tribulation.

President Alvi said the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain was a great lesson for the Muslim Ummah.

He said the best way to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain was to pledge about conforming to the lives in accordance with his teachings.

During the fourth wave of COVID-19, he said, the nation must observe precautions especially during the gatherings and processions of Ashura.

He urged the public to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs issued by the government and also get vaccinated for their own protection.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant everyone the strength to follow the example of Hazrat Imam Hussain and protect the country and the entire world from coronavirus.