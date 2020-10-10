ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government would use all of the resources at the state’s disposal to bring down food prices by Monday.

On Twitter, the prime minister said the government was already examining causes of the price hikes.

Starting Monday in coming week, our govt will use all the resources at the disposal of the state to bring down food prices. We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2020

“We are already examining causes of the price hikes: whether there is a genuine supply shortage or simply hoarding by mafias; smuggling, if any; or a price rise due to international prices such as for palm oil, lentils etc,” he remarked.

He said that from next week, the government would have its strategy in place and action would begin, using all state organisations and resources, to bring down food prices.