Global problems need global responses: Ambassador Kaminara

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): European Union Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara Sunday said collective and joint efforts were required to address pressing global challenges of an increasingly complex world such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The United Nations, which marked its 75th anniversary on Saturday, was a unique platform for bringing together the international community to provide global responses to such global problems, she said while talking to APP.

The world body, she said, had already made tremendous achievements and rendered services in diverse fields and areas, including conflict prevention and resolution, development cooperation and humanitarian assistance.

Ambassador Kaminara said, “The EU is a strong supporter of multilaterism and believes that multilateral cooperation is key to sustainable peace, respect for human rights and development.”

The EU and its member states, she said, were the largest financial donors to the UN system, providing almost a quarter of all financial contributions to the UN’s funds and programmes – for humanitarian support, fighting climate change, upholding human rights and conflict prevention and resolution.

Replying to a question, the ambassador said the EU and a number of UN agencies – including FAO, UNICEF, ILO, UNHCR and UNODC continued to work together in Pakistan to implement projects in a number of areas such as education, food security, environment, counter-terrorism, and short and medium term response to COVID-19.

This partnership, she added, accounted for EUR 172 million, 30 percent of the EU’s total development portfolio in Pakistan