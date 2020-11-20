ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, while expressing his satisfaction over the situation of economic stabilization in the country, stressed that the fruits of improvement in the economy should reach the common man at the earliest.

He said with the government’s strategy to tackle the COVID-19 situation hailed at international level, Pakistan’s economy was growing fast in the region, to which the economic team and their coordinated strategy deserved credit.

The prime minister expressed views while presiding over a meeting held here to review the country’s economic situation.

Federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Waqar Masood were in attendance.

The prime minister lauded the economic team for their efforts regarding economic discipline and better debt management.

He described the positive trends depicted in the country’s Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) sector as a good omen for the economy.

The meeting also discussed in detail the possible effects of the second wave of coronavirus on the country’s economy as well as the protection of poor segments of the society through Kefalat Programme.