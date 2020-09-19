Four terrorists killed in Security Forces IBO in Awaran: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 19 (APP):The Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted on confirmation of presence of terrorists in Central Makran range in Awaran District of Balochistan.

Around four terrorists were killed in exchange of fire, said an ISPR press release.

The terrorists hideout including logistic base was also destroyed while large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment were recovered.

Multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists have been destroyed, it added.