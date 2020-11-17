FO refutes media reports regarding U.S pressure on Pakistan to recognize Israel

ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (APP): The Foreign Office on Tuesday termed as ‘fabricated’ the media reports claiming that Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview had mentioned the pressure of United States on Pakistan to recognize Israel.

FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Prime Minister had clearly articulated Pakistan’s position that unless a just settlement of the Palestine issue which was satisfactory to the Palestinian people, Pakistan could not recognize Israel.

He said the Prime Minister had stressed that Pakistan’s policy in this regard was rooted in Quaid-e-Azam’s vision.

“The Prime Minister’s remarks are an unequivocal reaffirmation of Pakistan’s position on the subject, leaving no room for baseless speculation,” he said.

The FO Spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to support a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions as well as international law, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of Palestine.