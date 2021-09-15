FMs of Pakistan, UAE agree to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): The foreign ministers of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday agreed to strengthen cooperation in all fields and also expressed the resolve to continue their close collaboration at multilateral fora.

The two sides discussed various dimensions of the Pakistan-UAE relations as Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received a telephone call from Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Foreign Office said.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nayhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discusses during telephonic conversation with H.E Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister of Foreing Affairs of Pkaistan, bilateral relations and regional issues pic.twitter.com/F6tsC37GDr — UAE Embassy PK (@uaeembassyisb) September 15, 2021

Foreign Minister Qureshi congratulated Sheikh Al Nahyan on making excellent arrangements for Dubai Expo2020 and hoped that the mega event would be a resounding success.

“The two ministers agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral matters as well as regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan,” the FO said in a statement.