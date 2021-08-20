FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for ensuring Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan was committed to make efforts towards improvement of the situation in Afghanistan and urged the neighboring countries to sit together on the issue.

In a statement, the foreign minister said his upcoming visit to the neighboring States in next few days aimed at working out a comprehensive strategy after consultation.

The foreign minister said all eyes were on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan wanted the Afghan Taliban and the former rulers to come together and form an inclusive political structure which was acceptable to all.

He mentioned that some anti-peace forces are mobilized to play the role of “spoilers” in the region.

He stressed that the people of Afghanistan wanted peace and it was up to them to decide about their future.