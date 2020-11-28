ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday met Prime Minister of Niger Brigi Rafini and reiterated Pakistan’s support for health, education, agriculture, industry, livestock, irrigation, energy and defence.

He expressed satisfaction at the close brotherly relations between the two countries, marked by common faith and convergence of views and shared perspectives, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign minister Qureshi was attending 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Niamey, Niger.

Highlighting the need for expanding economic and commercial ties between the two countries, the foreign minister offered to continue assisting Niger through various capacity building programmes.

He informed the Niger prime minister that Pakistan had offered immediate relief to the flood affected people.

He said Pakistan was offering scholarships to Nigerien students, such as; 100 at Nigerien universities and 100 for studying in Pakistani universities.

Pakistan offered Niger-Pakistan health and education corridor, revival of textile industry, Niger-Pakistan export processing zone, support in agriculture, building canals, in Niger, he added.

Thanking Niger for its long-held principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, and its valuable contribution as a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, the foreign minister apprised the Niger prime minister about the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in the IIOJK.

The Niger prime minister highly appreciated the goodwill gestures of brotherly country Pakistan and showed keenness to further strengthen bilateral relations across a broad spectrum with a particular focus on economic partnership.

He reiterated Niger’s principled stand on Kashmir issue.

Separately, foreign minister Qureshi and his Nigerien counterpart signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing the mechanism of Pakistan-Niger Bilateral Political Consultations.