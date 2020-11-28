ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday had a bilateral meeting with Kuwait Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser Al Mohammed Al Sabah on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the OIC in Niamey, Niger.

The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, COVID-19 situation, worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and regional security, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Foreign minister Qureshi said Pakistan and Kuwait enjoyed close historical and fraternal relations.

He highlighted that a large number of Pakistanis living in Kuwait were making major contribution in the socioeconomic development of Kuwait.

He underscored Pakistan’s desire to transform close political relations into a robust economic partnership.

He, while highlighting the COVID-19 as a formidable global health and economic challenge, appreciated the steps to counter the spread of pandemic.

He said despite limited resources, the government’s smart lockdown policy had helped in effectively countering the spread of the pandemic in Pakistan.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in various fields including agriculture and food security.

Foreign minister Qureshi briefed his Kuwait counterpart on the aggravating human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK since August 5, 2019, and India’s illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He thanked the government of Kuwait for its consistent support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Kuwait foreign minister highlighted his country’s steadfast position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The two foreign ministers agreed to enhance contacts at higher level to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The Kuwait foreign minister conveyed cordial greetings and message of good wishes from the Amir of Kuwait to the leadership and people of Pakistan.

Separately, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Somalia Balal Mohamed Osman called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the CFM in Niamey, Niger.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues with a focus on Pakistan and Somalia relations and mutual support at multilateral fora.

Highlighting historical ties and Pakistan’s steadfast support to Somalia, the foreign minister reaffirmed the commitment to further promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, in particular in trade and investment.

He said Pakistan, under its “Engage Africa” initiative, attached high importance to its relations with Africa and Somalia.

The Somali minister of state conveyed gratitude over Pakistan’s consistent support and expressed the desire to forge closer ties in a range of areas.

Briefing about overall environment in Somalia, he informed the foreign minister on improving law and order situation in the country and said Somalia would like to benefit from Pakistan’s continued support in human resource development as well as its expertise in countering terrorism.

The minister of state also invited Pakistani investors to take advantage of the investment opportunities in Somalia and identified the livestock, fisheries, agriculture and natural resources as key sectors in that regard.

Foreign Minister Qureshi assured of Pakistan’s full support for the reconstruction and economic development of Somalia.

The two sides agreed to maintain close contact to follow up on key areas of mutual interest.