FM Qureshi, Tajik counterpart discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Sirodjidin Muhriddin Wednesday discussed bilateral relations, regional situation and other important global issues.

They held meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers, in Moscow, Russia. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is currently in Moscow to attend the two-day meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (SCO-CFM).

According to a press release, both sides expressed their satisfaction on the wide spectrum of bilateral ties and resolved to further solidify these relations.

They also agreed to further advance the mutual cooperation in trade, investment, industry, transport, agriculture and tourism sectors.

Foreign Minister Qureshi welcomed sharing of perceptions by both the countries at SCO and important regional and international forums.

He observed that for further promotion of mutual cooperation among the two countries in different sectors and achievement of shared targets, Joint Ministerial Group and other Joint Working Groups were the important forums.

During the meeting, Pakistan Ambassador in Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan and Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zahoor Ahmed were also present.

They also discussed efforts being made for Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue playing its sincere role for peace and reconciliation in the region including the Afghan peace process.

He also apprised his Tajik counterpart of the egregious human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The foreign minister said India in complete defiance of the international obligations and laws had been continuously violating the Line of Control and targeting the innocent civilians. Pakistan had been continuously keeping the international community abreast of the Indian designs.

With Hindutva mindset, India had threatened the peace and stability of the entire region, he added.

The two sides also discussed coronavirus pandemic and the effective steps to contain its spread.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest.