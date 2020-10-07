FM, Kenyan counterpart discuss bilateral ties in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Raychelle Awuor Omamo.

Views were exchanged on wide ranging issues of mutual interest related to bilateral political, trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The foreign minister congratulated Ambassador Omama on Kenya’s election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the term 2021-22.

He expressed the hope that with the Kenyan presence in the Security Council, the promotion of peace and security in Africa and other regions of the world would be strengthened.

The foreign minister also recalled the first-ever Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference, organized in Nairobi in January 2020.

The meeting was part of Pakistan’s ‘Engage Africa’ Initiative in pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s foreign policy vision of strengthening political-diplomatic linkages, deepening mutually-beneficial trade and economic ties, and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges with African nations.

The foreign minister emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to continued collaboration on all of these tracks with Kenya.

The two ministers agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.