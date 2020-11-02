ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Minister of Finland Pekka Haavisto Monday appreciated the positive developments in the bilateral relations.

During a telephonic call, they also exchanged views on a broad range of subjects including Covid-19 pandemic, Afghan peace process, situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and cooperation at multilateral fora.

The two sides discussed the situation in Afghanistan in the context of recent developments. Noting Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process, the foreign minister underscored the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Noting the visits of Dr Abdullah Abdullah and Speaker of Wolesi Jirga of Afghanistan to Pakistan, Qureshi stressed that the Afghan parties must seize this historic opportunity to establish durable peace and stability in Afghanistan through intra-Afghan negotiations.

He also highlighted the need to be cognizant of the role of ‘spoilers’ which could derail the efforts for peace and stability.

The foreign minister expressed deep concern over the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in the IIOJK, the intensified military crackdown by Indian occupation forces, and attempts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

He called upon the international community to take cognizance of the egregious human rights abuses in the IIOJK and to facilitate efforts to resolve the dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The foreign minister also briefed his Finnish counterpart that Pakistan’s timely and effective response to the Covid-19 crisis was lauded as a success story internationally.

Pakistan’s strategy to contain the Covid-19 pandemic was based on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy, he added.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expand bilateral relations especially in the area of trade, investment and support at international fora.

It was agreed to continue close engagement to enhance cooperation in all spheres of common interest.