FM, EU envoy discuss operationalization of Strategic Engagement Plan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and European Union’s ambassador Androulla Kaminara met here Thursday and discussed operationalization of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) for collaboration in diverse fields.

In a meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the current status of Pak-EU relations and the ways for its further strengthening was discussed.

The Foreign Minister lauded the European Union’s support for Pakistan to counter the coronavirus crisis.

Welcoming the commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations, Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s pivotal role in facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

He stressed that a peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and the region.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that the European Union should play its role in highlighting the adverse human rights situation in IIOJK and alleviation of the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

The EU Ambassador acknowledged the positive role played by Pakistan in the peace process.

It was agreed to continue to work together for the advancement of Pakistan-EU partnership in all areas.