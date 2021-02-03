ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday said awareness on breast cancer could result in early detection of the disease and save lives of thousands of women in the country.

Speaking at a seminar organized by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) in connection with World Cancer Day, the First Lady stressed the need for mass awareness in society to shun taboos affiliated with breast cancer.

The First Lady said lack of awareness was the main reason behind the alarming death rate of 98 percent in patients with breast cancer in the country.

Since Pakistan could not afford expensive treatment, she said, every woman must be aware of self-diagnosis techniques to find out any possible lumps of breast cancer.

The First Lady recalled that October was marked across the country as the breast cancer awareness month with several campaigns raised by herself about the disease.

She mentioned that work on National Cancer Registry was in progress in consultation between Health Ministry and the medical facilities of armed forces.

She said women in the country were playing a vital role in all fields of life, adding that it was important to be concerned about their well-being.

Samina Alvi urged upon all cross-sections of society, particularly men to join hands in raising awareness about breast cancer.

She lauded the role of media in spreading the word on breast cancer through special television programmes and newspaper articles.

President ICCI Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said breast cancer caused the death of 40,000 women in the country and emphasized on the need for a proactive approach by all segments of society.

He said ICCI despite being a business forum was actively carrying out work on social issues and mentioned signing of Memorandum of Understanding with Pink Ribbon organization as a united fight against the disease.

Senior Vice President ICCI Fatima Azim said over 38 percent women in the country were reported to be suffering with breast cancer and stressed availability of scanning opportunities for underprivileged women in particular.

CEO Pink Ribbon Omar Aftab said of the overall 300,000 cancer patients reported every year in Pakistan, the breast cancer was on top of the list.

He said Pink Ribbon was constructing Pakistan’s first breast cancer hospital, the foundation of which had recently been laid in Lahore.

He mentioned that state-of-the-art breast cancer diagnostic and treatment facilities at the hospital would serve over 40,000 patients per year.

Oncologist at Shifa International Hospital Dr Uzma Qasim said balanced food intake, regular exercise, weight management, adequate sleep and mindfulness were significant factors in prevention of breast cancer.