ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday expressed satisfaction as construction work on Karachi’s Shaukat Khanum cancer hospital started, in what he said would be the country’s biggest ever facility.

“I have this great feeling watching construction start on (Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust) Karachi,” the prime minister said while sharing on Twitter the images showing construction machinery at project site.

The prime minister said that it would be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines.