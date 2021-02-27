RAWALPINDI, Feb 27 (APP):Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on the second anniversary of Operation Swift Retort said 27th Feb, 2019 was testament that Pak Armed Forces, with support of the nation, would always defend the motherland against all threats.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG on Saturday said it was not the numerical strength of the armed forces that gave a nation dominance over its adversary in wars rather the valour and determination of a resilient nation that achieves victory in the end.

“It is not the numbers but courage and will of a resilient nation that triumphs in the end.”

Major General Babar Iftikhar further said: “Pakistan stands for peace but when challenged, shall respond with full might.”