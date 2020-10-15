ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday informed that 112 companies and individuals have so far been registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which would start work on 123 housing and construction projects.

The weekly meeting on housing, construction and development held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair was briefed by the Chairman FBR regarding the online registration system and awareness seminars.

The meeting was told that awareness seminars [about the housing and construction projects] have already been organized in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Chief Secretary Sindh told the meeting that one-window portal for investors was in place under which 19 projects for the province have been approved, while No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 75 projects have been issued.

It was further told that for monitoring of the projects, a committee that also included private sector representatives has already been notified.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told the meeting that with a reasonable increase in the sale of cement, bricks and steel, the total investment in housing and construction projects in the province has reached Rs. 83 billion.

Governor State Bank told the meeting that consultation process with all the private banks regarding easy installments has been completed and their reservations have been removed.

The Prime Minister directed that in order to facilitate the investors, the process of providing NOCs should be made transparent, easy and short-timed.