Farrukh terms award of oil exploration rights to Pak companies in Abu Dhabi fantastic development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Tuesday that for the first time four Pakistani companies consortium PPL, MPCL, OGDCL, GHPL awarded exploration rights in Abu Dhabi.

In a tweet, he said this renews partnership, business and strategic depth and opens a new phase of energy cooperation to strengthen strategic and economic ties.

The minister had tagged a tweet of Minister for Industries and Production in which he said

We are proud to announce that a consortium of four Pakistani companies under ministry of energy have been awarded exploration rights to a prolific offshore block in Abu-Dhabi.