Farrukh criticizes sindh gov for not spending money on development of Karachi

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (APP): President Arif Alvi on Thursday administered oath of office to Farrukh Habib as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting.

The oath-taking ceremony held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr was attended by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other parliamentarians.

Farrukh Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections.

Before his new assignment, he was serving as Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

ALSO READ  Farrukh Habib vows to achieve Naya Pakistan's goal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR