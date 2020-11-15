GILGIT, Nov 15 (APP):Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan on Sunday said that the polling process was completed peacefully and transparently in all polling stations.

Addressing a press conference, he termed the election historical, adding that 52 days were given for campaign to the candidates. The voters were enthusiastic to vote for their favorite candidates on the election day which would decide the fate of the province, he added.

He said that elections process was conducted with complete observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Raja Shahbaz thanked all the political parties for their cooperation in holding election peacefully. He said that due to bad weather conditions official results will take time as some far-flung areas under snowfall.