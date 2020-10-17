Efforts to damage state institutions will not to be tolerated: Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the government fully stood with state institutions and would not be tolerated any such efforts by opposition parties to damage the institutions.

“Any adventure against the state institutions responsible for integrity of the country will not be allowed” the minister stated while talking to the journalists here.

He said the opposition parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public meeting held yesterday targeted the institutions through using the language of enemies which is intolerable.

He said the political parties were trying to damage the institutions “if things would not move as per their will doesn’t mean to use inappropriate language about institutions”.

The minister said that, “This should be enough for the opposition parties to understand after facing rejection from the people of Gujranwala (the place having in laws of Nawaz Sharif and maternal relatives of Maryam Nawaz) that the masses will not support them for pursuance of their personal agendas”.

The population of Gujranwala city consisted of in lacs and the whole division numbered in crores, “If the opposition parties failed to fill the seats in the stadium despite having majority of seats in Central Punjab how would they move forward,” he questioned.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had only 10 seats in Central Punjab, he said.

The minister said now Parvez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah and Khurram Dastagir should resign after failing to meet the challenge that had given to them of filling the Gujranwala stadium for the meeting.

The minister criticized the opposition parties for using inappropriate and vulgar language in the public meeting.

Bilawal Bhutto’s own mother did politics but he didn’t realize as what kind of language he was using, he said.

Criticizing Khawaja Asif speech, he said Khawaja Asif had also shown his political brought up through his speech.

He said the opposition parties again deceived Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman who is head of the PDM alliance by arranging his address in front of the empty chairs, same as like they did in the Azadi March last year.

The minister said that the public meeting clearly reflected that the opposition parties didn’t had any future program for masses but only their own agendas.

The opposition had been failed to do anything for the masses in the last 40 years and now gathered to share only their grief. How they would know about the poor who didn’t even participate in their public meeting, he asked.

Talking about PDM meeting, he said, “Pehloo Mein Dil Ka Jo Cheera tu Aik Qatra-e-Khoon Na Nikla”.

The opposition parties remained busy in preparations for the months but the outcome was a flop show with half filled stadium and people left away in the middle of the show without listening speeches, Faraz said.