Dr Abdullah Abdullah to arrive on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) of Afghanistan Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on Monday will arrive here on a three-day visit.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including prominent members of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

It will be Dr. Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan in his capacity as Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation. During the visit, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and would have interaction with the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, Foreign office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

Dr Abdullah would also deliver a key-note address at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad and also have interaction with the media. “The visit will provide an opportunity for wide-ranging exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations and people-to-people interaction,” the press release added.

Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supported all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation between the two countries.