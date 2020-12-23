ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to practically go for resignation from the Parliament and refrain from wasting the nation’s time with hollow threats.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition was demoralized as its movement had been completely fizzled out after the flop show at Minar-e-Pakistan.

(ن) لیگی قیادت استعفوں کی دھمکیوں سے قوم کا وقت ضائع نہ کرے،عملی اقدام اٹھائے۔ مینار پاکستان کے فلاپ شو کے بعد اپوزیشن کے غبارے سے ہوا نکل چکی ہے۔لانگ مارچ کے بعد مہنگائی مارچ کا اعلان انکے سکڑتے اور ٹھٹھرتے ایجنڈے کا ثبوت ہے ۔پی ڈی ایم کے پاس کہنے اور کرنے کے لئے کچھ باقی نہیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 23, 2020

Their announcement for an ‘inflation march’ after the ‘long march’ was a manifestation of their ‘shrinking’ and ‘doomed’ agenda.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in fact, had no agenda to pursue, he added.