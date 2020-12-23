Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership to practically go for resignation from the Parliament and refrain from wasting the nation’s time with hollow threats.

The minister, in a tweet, said the opposition was demoralized as its movement had been completely fizzled out after the flop show at Minar-e-Pakistan.

Their announcement for an ‘inflation march’ after the ‘long march’ was a manifestation of their ‘shrinking’ and ‘doomed’ agenda.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in fact, had no agenda to pursue, he added.

