Simmering differences in the unnatural eleven-party alliance on Tuesday erupted leading to the postponement of the much-touted long march against the government and exposed the deep fissures running underneath.

A six-hour-long meeting of the alliance at the PML-N Secretariat concluded as it failed to agree on the decision of tendering resignations from the parliament, before the start of the oft-delayed Long March, owing to major differences between the Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Peoples Party.

Maulana Fazalur Rehman, the leader of JUI-F and President of the PDM announced that nine out of eleven parties were in favour of resignations from the parliament before the start of the march. However, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party had “reservations” over the and wanted to take up the issue in its meeting of the Central Executive Committee.

“We have given them the chance and we will wait for their decision. Until then, the March 26 long march be considered postponed,” Maulana Fazalur Rehman said and left the press conference.

A visibly shaken Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President of the PMLN said she cannot endanger her father’s life by asking him to return. “No one has the right to ask him to be here,” she said and added that she wanted her father to live.

Mohammad Nawaz Sharif who was undergoing a sentence was allowed by the PTI government to travel to London for “urgent medical treatment” in November 2019, however, since then he neither had any treatment there nor returned to the country, despite a surety bond by his brother Shahbaz Sharif. He has since been declared an absconder.

Earlier Asif Ali Zardari in his virtual address to the meeting had asked the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and said that he has to understand that to lead the march, all the leadership might have to end up in jail.

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said her party has millions of followers and no one wants to put the life of Nawaz Sharif in danger. She said her party would continue to seek his advice and guidance and follow his vision.

Former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said his party has asked for time from the PDM to ponder over the demand for tendering resignations and added that in the last CEC the party had decided to follow the parliamentary way.

The announcement by the PDM, touted by the PTI leadership as a public dissolution of the alliance, was hailed by the ruling party and allies. Asad Umar in a tweet said Peoples Party was unwilling to resign from posts, Maulana unwilling for a long march without resignations, and Mian sahib unwilling to return led to the end of the movement.

پیپلز پارٹی پارٹی استعفے دینے سے انکاری. مولانا استعفوں کے بغیر لانگ مارچ سے انکاری. میاں صاحب واپس آنے سے انکاری. PDM تباہ دے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) March 16, 2021

A video that viral soon after the comments of Asif Ali Zardari in the meeting showed reporters in London seeking reaction of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, however, in his usual style he brushed aside the question and said he saw Zardari’s remarks, as the reporters saw it.