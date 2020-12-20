ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan on Sunday said Covid-19 vaccination was expected to begin first quarter of 2021 in Pakistan.

“We will be able to get corona vaccine with more than one resource, good price and reasonable timeline,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said they have been in touch with six of the world’s top companies, including Chinese and Russian companies, keeping in mind our resources.

Decision would be made in the next few weeks, while the vaccine would be available in Pakistan soon, he added.

Commenting on the current situation he said reporting more than two thousand cases daily is quite a dangerous situation which needed urgent steps.

The second wave of corona could be more deadly than the first, he added.