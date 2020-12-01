ISLAMABAD, Dec 01 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the corrupt opposition was indulging in irresponsible activities and causing spread of coronavirus.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked whether it was not foolish on the part of opposition to make fun of the life threatening plague like coronavirus, in the public meetings.

کرپٹ اپوزیشن غیر ذمہ دارانہ حرکتیں کر رہی ہے،جلسوں میں کورونا جیسی موذی وباء کا مذاق اڑانا حماقت نہیں توکیا ہے؟دنیا کورونا سے بچاؤ کیلئے کرفیو اور مکمل لاک ڈائون کی طرف جاری ہے اور ہماری اپوزیشن ایس او پیز کی کھلم کھلا خلاف ورزی کرتے ہوئے کورونا کو دعوت دے رہی ہے۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 1, 2020

He said the world was moving towards curfew and complete lockdown to save itself from coronavirus.

Our opposition was blatantly violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and was inviting the virus, he added.