SKARDU, Nov 08 (APP):Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Sunday said those who hatch conspiracies to weaken state institutions could not be benevolent to the nation.

Speaking at a public meeting here, he said opposition was fighting for its political and personal gains instead of protecting the national interests.

He said the former rulers had plundered the country and put billions of rupees in the accounts of their children.

He said Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan would not give them (opposition) National Reconciliation Ordinance and the process of accountability would continue.

He said chief Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman after being rejected by people of his own constituency in general election was now become the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

“Imran is well aware of the problems of common man and is striving for their welfare” he said.

Even when Imran was not in power, he said, he started public welfare projects, like Shaukat Khanum hospital and National University of Modern Languages where poor people were being given free treatment and education.

He maintained that under the leadership of PM, Pakistan has become the first Muslim country which banned dowry.

He said under the Sehat Sahulat Program the government was providing free medical treatment to underprivileged in a swift and dignified manner.

Gandapur said the Prime Minister had announced to make Gilgit-Baltistan a full-fledged province to remove decades long deprivation of people of Gilgit Baltistan.

The people of Pakistan have blessed with a great leader in the form of Imran Khan who was a true spokesman of the aspirations of the nation, he said while urging people to cast their vote carefully.