RAWALPINDI, Dec 21 (APP):Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters and appreciated Pakistan’s role for peace and stability in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS, referring to the recent visit of Chinese defence minister to Pakistan, said it would further strengthen our time-tested relations with our ‘Iron Brother’, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and regional security situation including China Pakistan Economic Corridor during the meeting.