ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday reaffirmed strong commitment to the Pakistan-China ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received China’s ambassador-designate Nong Rong, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary hoped that the projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be fast-tracked.

He lauded the professional experience of the ambassador-designate and extended best wishes to him for his successful tenure in Pakistan.