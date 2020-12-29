BEIJING, Dec 29 (APP): A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday hoped that China-Pakistan media would continue to play their bonding role to tell the story of cooperation and consolidate iron-clad friendship between the two countries.

“We hope friends from the press in both countries will continue to play their bonding role to tell the story of China-Pakistan cooperation and consolidate our iron-clad friendship,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing held here.

He said the Sixth China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Media Forum, hosted by the Chinese embassy in Pakistan and organized by China Economic Net and Pakistan-China Institute, was convened online and offline on December 28.

“This virtual event was attended by around 100 participants including diplomatic envoys from both sides, Pakistani officials, and Chinese and Pakistani representatives from the media, think tanks and universities,” he added.

He said under the theme of “Post-epidemic China-Pakistan Media Cooperation”, attendees had in-depth discussions on topics such as promoting friendship and cooperation between China and Pakistan, and telling the true, mutually beneficial nature of CPEC cooperation.

It is worth mentioning, after six years of development, the forum has now grown into an indispensable exchange platform for the Chinese and Pakistani media with the biggest influence and most remarkable achievements.

Seven journalists were conferred with “CPEC Communication Award”.

Those seven journalists were; Muhammad Asghar, correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Beijing; Naveed Hussain, Editor (Print & Digital) Express Tribune, Shafqat Ali, Special correspondent of The Nation, Liu Chang, Journalist of China Media Group Pakistan Bureau, Tariq Sumair, Editor of INP, Amir Ghauri, Editor of The News, Sultan Hali, Columnist, writer, and author of book on China.

The CPEC Media Forum had huge online participation of over 300,000 persons in Pakistan and China, including students and scholars, journalists, and academics, policy-makers, think-tanks, and business and opinion leaders.