ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani called on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here on Monday, the President House said.

This was the first meeting of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani with the President Dr Arif Alvi after he was elected as chairman Senate.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and the newly elected Senator from Balochistan Samina Mumtaz were also present.

The President congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani on becoming the chairman Senate for second time and expressed confidence that he would fulfill his responsibilities with same diligence as done in previous tenure.

Dr Alvi also extended felicitations to Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Samina Mumtaz on their election.