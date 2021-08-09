Begum Alvi urges girl guides to sensitize communities on breast cancer, disabled persons

MURREE, Aug 9 (APP): Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Dr. Arif Alvi, on Monday asked the girl guides to spread awareness among the communities about breast cancer and on mainstreaming the persons with disabilities.

In her address at the closing ceremony of National Summer Camp organized by Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA), she urged the girl guides to use the platform for constructive purposes by sensitizing the people on social issues.

Begum Alvi said with the rising number of patients, breast cancer had become a global menace. She advised the girls over 18 years to practice self-diagnosis as timely diagnosis could save lives.

On disabled persons, she said the neglected section needed the attention of the society.

She urged the girl guides to encourage people not to isolate or mock the disabled people and said the government was striving to facilitate such people.

She also asked the girls to work on subjects of street children and child protection.

Begum Alvi said Pakistan Girls Guide Association was positively contributing towards society by emphasizing on the education and character-building of girls.

She emphasized that educated and healthy women not only raised good families, but also played an important role in the progress of the country.

She said the Association polished the skills and abilities of the girls and helped them develop confidence and a sense of accomplishment.

She said that worldwide, the girl guide movement was playing an important role in keeping young girls healthy and active, who also played their part in providing relief assistance during natural disasters.

The National Summer Camp organized by the Pakistan Girl Guides Association was attended by 65 Senior Guides and Young Leaders at Ghora Gali, Murree from August 1 to 10.

The camp launched the ‘Mehfooz Raho’ (stay safe) project, where the participating girls were given training at the camp in various domains.