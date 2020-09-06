Army chief calls on president

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here at Aiwan-e-Sadr and discussed the matters pertaining to national security.

During the meeting, the president said that Pakistan was proud of its armed forces, which had overcome internal and external challenges being faced by the country, a President House press release said.

He said that the armed forces of the country always exhibited unprecedented courage and professionalism and had foiled the enemy’s nefarious designs.

The president paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives for defence of the country in September 1965.