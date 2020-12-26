CHAKWAL, Dec 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while reiterating his strict stance of no compromise over opposition’s corruption cases, said any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) even by any government would be the biggest treason.

“I have never seen any opposition targeting army… just for sake of NRO through blackmailing or pressure tactics. If any government gives NRO to these thieves, it would be the treason even bigger than that by an enemy,” the prime minister said addressing a gathering after the groundbreaking of four mega development projects worth Rs 15 billion.

The event was attended by Special Assistant to the PM Shahbaz Gill, Punjab ministers Raja Yasir Sarfaraz, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, besides political workers and notables of the area.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI performed groundbreaking of 4 important projects in #Chakwal earlier today. 🏥 500 bed DHQ Hospital

🎓 University of Chakwal

🛣️ Chakwal Northern Bypass

🏫 Centre of Excellence Chakwal#PMIK_ChakwalPackage pic.twitter.com/Gkk2QGh1do — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 26, 2020

The prime minister broke ground for Rs 1.45 billion project of University of Chakwal, Rs 7.7 billion 500-bedded DHQ Hospital, Rs 480 million Center of Excellence and Rs 3.87 billion Chakwal Northern Bypass.

Being constructed over 941 kanals of land in Balkasar area, the university will have three campuses.

The hospital will cover 265 kanals and the center of excellence will be built over 42 kanals.

To be equipped with primary and secondary education, IT labs and sports facilities, the center will provide cost-free quality education for the children of Chakwal who can not afford private schools fees.

The 21.4 kilometer Northern Bypass will connect Balkasar Interchange to Mandra-Chakwal Road easing traffic congestion in the city.

The cost of the 500-bed hospital and Northern Bypass will be borne by the federal government while Punjab government will fund university and the center or excellence project.

The prime minister, who unveiled plaques of the four mega projects, also planted a sapling in the premises of the university.

Earlier, the prime minister was also briefed on the scope and importance of the development projects to be executed under his government’s vision of uniform development particularly to uplift the areas which faced neglect in the past.

The prime minister lambasted opposition for blaming the army over poll rigging without even approaching the relevant forums.

He said Pervez Musharraf used to be criticised for his involvement in politics.

He said targeting army chief and Director General Inter Services Intelligence was tantamount to speaking the language of India which had the most anti-Indian and

anti-Muslim government of the subcontinent.

The prime minister said if opposition was given NRO, the future generation would learn that country had discriminatory laws for the elite and poor.

He said the country needed a strong army more than ever but unfortunately, the opposition was targeting them even feeding the fake media sites exposed by European Union based DisinfoLab.

He said the Indian fake propaganda was meant to undermine Pakistan and destabilize it besides keeping investors away from the country.

He said the international media had widely published corruption stories of opposition leaders who had also penalized each other in corruption cases.

He said even opposition leaders provoked coup within the army if their leadership

did not remove the elected government.

The prime minister said Musharraf had given them NRO and consequently the country’s debt swelled from Rs 6000 billion to Rs 30,000 billion during their 10 years tenure.

He said the government was left with minimal resources for spending on public welfare after paying Rs 4700 billion for debt payment.

Without naming Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, the prime minister questioned their qualification to lead a political party except being the children of those who ruled and looted country for three decades.

Pinning hopes at university and school projects, the prime minister said the country would leapfrog if the youth was equipped with skilled education.

He said if provided chance and training faculty, children of the backward areas could also excel and exemplified the Namal University where students were even outshining those studying at Bradford University.

The prime minister said the country would have a wide network of private hospitals once the government provides universal health coverage to whole population of Punjab and Khaber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

He told the gathering that on completion of his five years term he desire the country to become self dependent by overcoming current account and fiscal deficit, provide quality education and health facilities even in backward areas and win worldwide recognition for anti-poverty Ehsaas program.

Moreover, the government was about to launch a project to ensure that not even a single person would sleep hungry across the country.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Sarfaraz said the groundbreaking of development projects was in fact the fulfillment of the commitment, PTI had made

in 2013.

He said for country’s economic stability, the skilled human resource and low cost energy were a must.

He said the Chakwal university linkages would be established with international institutes.

Punjab Mines and Minerala Minister Hafiz Ammar Yasir, from Pakistan Muslim League-Q, assured the government of his party’s support contrary to the rumours of any differences by the opposition.

He thanked Director General, ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed who also came from Chakwal, for his support for development projects.

Member National Assembly Sardar Zulfiqar thanked the prime minister for initiating projects worth Rs 15 billion in the area hoping that it would uplift the district.

He urged the Punjab government to swiftly release funds for the projects approved under Annual Development Program.