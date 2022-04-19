33-member ‘coalition cabinet’ takes oath

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The 33-member federal cabinet comprising members from the mainstream political parties of the country took oath on Tuesday at a swearing-in ceremony held here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath to the cabinet members – 30 federal ministers and three state ministers, a week after he had sworn-in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the head of the government.

Besides PM Shehbaz Sharif, the event was attended by senior politicians including Bilawal Bhutto, former prime ministers Yousuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and a large number of parliamentarians, party workers and government officials.

The new cabinet reflected the political mix of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

One member each from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Jamhoori Watan Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Q also joined the cabinet. Balochistan National Party stayed away from becoming part of the coalition cabinet.

The opposition alliance had led to the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan from his office through a majority no-confidence vote in the parliament on April 10.

On oath, the cabinet made its solemn pledge “to bear true faith and allegiance to Pakistan, discharge its duties honestly to the best of ability and faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the law”.

“I will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan. That I will not allow my personal interest to influence my official conduct or my official decisions,” said the new ministers in chorus-reading of the text of the official oath.

The list of ministers categorized as per their political parties is as under:

FEDERAL MINISTERS:

PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE-NAWAZ:

1. Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA

2. Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, MNA

3. Rana Sana Ullah Khan. MNA

4. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, MNA

5. Rana Tanveer Hussain, MNA

6. Khurrum Dastagir Khan, MNA

7. Marriyum Aurangzeb, MNA

8. Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA

9. Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, MNA

10. Murtaza Javed Abbasi. MNA

11. Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator

12. Miftah Ismail

PAKISTAN PEOPLE’S PARTY:

13. Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, MNA

14. Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA

15. Sherry Rehman, Senator

16. Abdul Qadir Patel, MNA

17. Shazia Marri, MNA

18. Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA

19. Sajid Hussain Turi, MNA

20. Ehsaan-ur-Rehman Mazari, MNA

21. Abid Hussain Bhayo, MNA

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl:

22. Asad Mahmood, MNA

23. Abdul Wasay, MNA

24. Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA

25. Muhammad Talha Mahmood, Senator

MUTTAHIDA QAUMI MOVEMENT:

26. Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA

27. Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator

BALOCHISTAN AWAMI PARTY:

28. Muhammad Israr Tareen, MNA

JAMHOORI WATAN PARTY:

29. Nawabzada Shazain Bugti, MNA

PAKISTAN MUSLIM LEAGUE-Q:

30. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, MNA

MINISTERS OF STATE:

1. Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, MNA – PML-N

2. Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA – PPP

3. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, MNA – PML-N

The cabinet also includes Advisers namely Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam and Aon Chaudhry.

The President House in a statement issued prior to the oath-taking ceremony said that President Dr Arif Alvi had given formal approval to the names of the federal and state ministers, and advisers.

The portfolios of the cabinet will be announced later in the day.