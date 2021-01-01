ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while reiterating his government’s resolve to uplift people’s living standard and improve justice system, hoped that new year 2021 will bring about good time for Pakistan.

The prime minister, in his first interview of new year with a private television channel (Dunya News), said all the reshuffle in federal and provincial cabinets and bureaucracy would become irrelevant before a question whether Imran Khan improved people’s lives after five years.

“You get a mandate for five years. I will not commit to not change my team. I am captain and always kept changing the team. I have to win the match. I have to make Pakistan win.,” the prime minister said.

He said his goal was to make a common man recognizes uplift in his living standard, justice system and steering them out of poverty after five years.

Calling him a prime minister of common man, not elite class, he said the first two years were very tough.

“These were the most difficult years of my life. I have very good feeling. Insha Allah, my instinct is saying that 2021 will bring about a very good time for Pakistan,” the prime minister remarked.

Reaffirming his stance of no NRO to the opposition for their corruption cases, the prime minister said it would be an act of treason or opportunism if he did so.

To a question, he assured of action against any of his ministers found involved in corruption.

“I will take action. This is my ideology since 24 years. The corruption by SHO or patwari (revenue officer) disturbs only the people but the one by a prime minister or ministers destroy the country,” he remarked.

He also announced to contact the Chief Justice of Pakistan to set up a special court to hear the corruption cases of the ministers on day-to-day basis, if any, and decide their fate within minimum possible time.

Explaining his statement, he said he never called himself ill-prepared to run the government, rather he proposed at least six weeks for prior briefings by the government machinery on government affairs to a newly elected government, on the patter of the United States.

He said during first two years, the PTI government had paid back $20 billion debt, spending half of its receipts and living the government with a limited money for public welfare.

Recounting the government’s achievements on economic front, the prime minister mentioned the surplus current account, increased exports, improved stock market and textile industry running at full capacity – all due to government’s pro-business policies.

To a question, the prime minister explained that he had formed coalition with MQM after they parted ways from “terrorist” Altaf Hussain.

However, he said he had already announced to never form coalition with PPP and PML-N as they would impede him in his mission of accountability and purging country of corruption.

He said the coalition parties were pursuing the government’s policies and PTI manifesto and rubbished the notions of any differences with the PML-Q, MQM or GDA.

Regarding the PDM’s anti-government campaign, he said since the start of PTI government, the opposition had been giving repeated deadlines for the government’s ouster but always failed.

He said even Shahbaz Sharif returned to Pakistan misperceiving that the government would collapse due to COVID-19 – for hunger related deaths in case of lockdown or caused by the pandemic if it didn’t announce closure.

To a question, he said idea of making compromises to reach the ultimate goal was never bad until one compromised the ideology.

“I will never make compromise on NRO. The U-turn is when you give up your goal,” he remarked.

Regarding Jahangir Tareen, the prime minister said after disqualification, he just held an advisory role for his expertise in modern agriculture, but was removed from that too after the inquiry in sugar crisis case.

He said further investigation in the sugar case was with FIA and NAB and said for the first time an in-depth investigation was held without any discrimination.

The prime minister said the opposition leaders must be punished for looting public money while holding office.

He said while sitting on top slot, it was easy for him to become a billionaire but then he would lose his moral authority to check the corruption by the ministers or bureaucrats.

Ruling out the notions of government using any influence over NAB, the prime minister said, he would not have awaited that much to imprison the opposition leaders if he had any such powers.

Khan said he had asked the FIA to probe Khawaja Asif case as how a defence minister could do a job in a Dubai firm without being there.

To a question, he clarified that 95 percent cases against the opposition leaders were not filed by the PTI government rather by their own against each other in their respective tenures.

Referring to the arrest of PTI ministers Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan, the prime minister said,” we are genuine democratic government which believes in independent institutions. This is the government which neither interferes in NAB or courts matters, nor attacked the Supreme Court.”

He said for sake of NRO, the opposition had been blackmailing the government during its economic struggle, FATF legislation and COVID-19.

“They should do whatsoever they can, be it jalsa (public gathering) or sit-, I will not give them NRO,” he repeated.

He said the opposition was exposed through their wrong move of giving the proposal in writing to the government seeking abolition of 34 or 38 clauses of NAB law

The prime minister said the civil military relations were cordial as the army knew his honesty and dedication to make Pakistan an independent nation.

Referring to the revelations by EU-based DisinfoLab, the prime minister said the fake sites backed by India were targeting him as well as Pakistan Army and the same was being done by the PDM leaders.

“What they (opposition) want army to do” Is the army a separate entity,” he questioned.

To a question, the prime minister said he had asked the army chief to speak on Gilgit Baltistan issue as India had been trying to provoke nationalists there to instigate a separation move. The army chief had to make the people understand that it was a national security issue, he added.

Moreover, it had also been the GB peoples’ demand for provincial status.

To a question, he said he was ready to talk to the opposition, but every time, they diverted the conversation to NRO.

Khan was confident to say the PDM leaders would never be able to take the people to streets because they (people) knew the movement was to protect looted money, not for public interest.

About the JUI-F’s agitation following the NAB inquiry against its chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the prime minister said such people considered the politicians and powerful people above law.

Contrary to them, the prime minister said he had defended himself through documentary evidences when the opposition filed cases against him both in the court as well as the Election Commission.

He said the opposition leaders were left with no choice but either to return the looted money or face jail. He viewed that many of the country’s economic issues could be addressed if they returned the money they had looted during last 30 years.

He said a day after the lukewarm public response to PDM’s call for Lahore public gathering, the stock market surged.

He said the business community wanted this government to stay for it being the first to promote industrialization for wealth and jobs creation.

He said construction industry was on boom with record cement sale besides record remittances coming in owing to incentives announced by the State Bank

Touching his government’s long term projects, the prime minister mentioned the construction of two major dams – first after 50 years, and development of two new cities of Ravi City in Lahore and Bundal Island in Karachi to bring in foreign exchange and create employment.

“We are on right course. Now I am trying to think of long term…All my efforts are focused at steering people out of poverty,” he said.

He said for the new year, the government’s major goals were to ensure that no one left hungry and provide health insurance cover to whole of population in Punjab, KP and GB.

Moreover, the government was about to bring olive revolution through massive plantation to meet country’s needs as well as increase exports.