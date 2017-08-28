Top businessmen urge for women empowerment for national development

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): President, Federation of Chambers of
Commerce and Industry ( FPCCI), Zubair Tufail has said that women
empowerment was central to the national development, urging
government, as well as private sector to do their best to achieve
this goal.
“Women empowerment not only benefits them but also help men,
women, society, community and the overall economy of a country,” he
said while speaking at the first ever, “Round-Table Discussion on
Challenges, Suggestions, and Solutions,” arranged by Islamabad Women
Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI), in which majority of the
women chambers from around the country participated.
He said that government had taken laudable steps for women
empowerment but a lot was to be done as women are being denied their
rights all around the globe which in turn compromises growth.
He expressed the hope that this roundtable would go a long way
in the resolution of issues as there was a communication gap and
lack of interaction among the various women chambers of Pakistan,
adding that the decision to establish All Pakistan Women Chambers
would help boost cooperation among women chambers.
Speaking at the occasion Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq said that
increasing responsibilities and lesser opportunities along with
narrow exposure have always been a great challenge for Pakistani
women.
The issue of women empowerment has always been of supreme
importance to opinion leaders, reformers, social analysts and
political thinkers but women are yet to be allowed to live with
dignity, he added.
The Senator said that women can play a due role in the
economic development of Pakistan if empowered as today’s women are
educated, confident and willing to work.
Just a slight motivation, support, and resources can make them
do wonders, he said adding that it was time to recognize that
enhanced women participation in modern society is mandatory in order
to ensure a prosperous economy, he demanded.
Senator Ateeq said that government should help business women
get affordable loans, network, have exposure and coordinate while
every women’s chamber should be given a plot so that a building can
be established there.
Speaking on the occasion, Samina Fazil, founder President,
IWCCI said that this discussion was held to bring women chambers
closer so that they unite their strengths to ensure prosperity. She
said that such events would be organized every year and all the new
women’s chambers would be encouraged in every possible way.
