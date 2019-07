UNITED NATIONS, Jul 16 (APP):Baby foods often contains too much sugar and are incorrectly advertised as suitable for infants under six months of age, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report.

The report says at least half of products analyzed in three of four cities provided more than 30% of their calories from sugar, according to the study. About a third of them listed sugar, concentrated fruit juice or other sweeteners as an ingredient.