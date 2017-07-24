Too early to expect results from sr. hockey team: PHF

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF)

Monday said it is too early to expect good results from our national

team as it will take two to three years to get the national game

back on track.

Talking to APP, PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmed Senior said we are

currently focusing on the under-18 as the players are working very

hard to excel in the game. “The under-18 hockey players have shown

great fighting spirit in Australia’s national hockey championship

and defeated their top clubs.

“I am sure our hockey would regain their lost glory but we

have to give them time,” he added. Responding to a question, he said

some changes would also be made in the senior hockey team.

He said the as many as 60 senior probables would attend the

national training camp under new head coach Farhat Khan here at

Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium from July 25.

“The players would report to the camp on Monday and would

start training from Tuesday,” he said.

The players would be preparing for the 10th Asia Cup scheduled

to be held in Bangladesh from October 12 to 22. No goalkeeper is

included in this list as PHF has already announced a list of 10

goalkeepers, who will attend a separate two-week training camp in

Karachi.

Former Olympian goalkeeper Nasir Ahmed of Pakistan

International Airlines (PIA) will impart training to the

goalkeepers.

Probables for the camp include defenders: M. Irfan, M. Aleem

Bilal, Niwaz Ishfaq, Rashid Mahmood, Toseeq Arshad, M. Rizwan Jr.,

M. Atif Mushtaq, Tasawar Abbas, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Abu Bakar

Mahmood, Mubashir Ali, Asad Aziz, M. Faisal Qadir, Taimoor Malik,

Hassan Anwar, Qazi Asfand, Tazeem-ul-Hassan, M. Junaid Kamal, Saleem Nazim, Kashif Shah, Ali Hussain, Kashif Javed, Ali Hassan Faraz,

Sami Ullah, M. Zeeshan, M. Zubair, M. Ateeq and Sohail Manzoor.

Forwards comprise M. Irfan Jr., Umar Bhutta, Arslan Qadir, Ali

Shan, Ijaz Ahmad, M. Rizwan Senior, Abdul Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob, M. Dilber, Rana Umair, Karim Khan, Shan Irshad, M. Bilal Qadir,

Shajeeh Ahmed, M. Atiq, Rana Suhail Riaz, Mohsin Sabir, Sami Ullah,

Saran Bin Qamar, Khizer Akhtar, Rizwan Ali, Kashif Ali, Ali Akber,

Umer Sarfaraz, Fahad Ullah, Fraz Dar, A. Jabbar, M. Naveed, Nohaiz

Malik, M. Sabir, Umar Hamdi and Faisal Rasheed.