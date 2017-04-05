Tomato prices to come down with in a week

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): The tomato prices in the local market

which had witnessed sharp increase during recent days would come to

its normal level soon as the local tomato crop would start arriving

in the markets shortly.

The main reason behind recent price hike was the rising gap

between demand and supply of the commodity in the local markets

which would be bridged by the arrival of local crop from the Punjab

Province, said official of Ministry of National Food Security and

Research.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday he informed that other reason

behind the recent price hike of tomatoes was long prevailing cold

spell in the country, which had reduced the local production by 2

percent.

Besides, he said that the domestic requirements were fulfilled

by importing the tomatoes from the neighboring country Afghanistan

through Chaman Boarder.

Due to the border closure for security reasons imports of the

tomatoes were reduced by 46 percent, which had also slowed down the

supply of the commodity in the local markets and led the price spark

in local markets, he remarked.

The hoarding, he said and panic baying was another reason of

the recent commodity price hike, adding that all the provincial

chief secretaries have being directed to take action against those

involved in artificial price hike and hoarding of the commodity to

bring the prices at normal rate.

However, he said that situation would become normal and prices

of tomatoes would considerably reduced with in a week.

He said that the tomato crop from Punjab would start arriving

in the local market which would stabilize the prices of the tomatoes

in the local markets.

It may be recalled that tomato prices in the retail markets of

twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had witnessed sharp increase

during recent days and was being sold at Rs 180 per kg as against

the official fixed market rates of Rs 130 per kg.

According to the prices list issued by the Chief Commissioner

Office here Wednesday the tomatoes prices of first category were

fixed at Rs 130 per kg, where as b-grade tomato price were fixed at

Rs 88 per kg for the consumers.

Besides, the vendors were selling fruits and vegetables at

higher prices against the official fixed rates and fleecing the

consumers .

The Market Committee has fixed the prices of different

vegetables in the local markets included lady finger at

Rs 142 per kg, garlic local Rs 175 per kg, pumpkin Rs 55, fresh bean

at Rs 75 per kg, cucumber Rs 28-22 per kg and green chilli at Rs 65

per kg.

The prices of fruits including apple kala kolu at Rs 150-110

per kg, apple golden Rs 128-75, apple white Rs 112-72, banana local

Rs 120-71, banana Indian Rs 158-130 per dozen.