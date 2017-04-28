Today’s Pakistan more secure, conducive for trade, economic activities: President

ISLAMABAD, April 28 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said today’s Pakistan was more secure, more peaceful and more conducive for trade and economic activities and it was the result of sacrifices had rendered by our people for eradication of terrorism and extremism.

“Due to these sacrifices negative forces had weakened and law and

order situation had improved which producing positive impact on our

economy and Pakistan was now emerging as a safe country in the region for business and investment,” the President said while speaking at a Conference of South Asian Federation of Accountants here.

The conference “SAARC Economic Challenges” was organized by Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

The President said in view of these changing realities, the Government

of Pakistan had enacted very liberal and business friendly policies, resultantly, Pakistan was now a more attractive country for business, trade and industry when comparison to the past.

The President said South Asian region was fortunate and unique in the

world in many ways where various countries share common interests, adding that it was a region where anything happening in one country affects other countries of the region also.

President Mamnoon said the reason behind the creation of SAARC was to promote regional cooperation to raise the standard of life of the people of South Asia by taking advantage of geographical proximity.

This was also the spirit behind China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project which would connect different region of the world, the President said and added that “We would like that other countries of the region particularly the neighbouring countries may also take advantage of the opportunities which were emerging for Pakistan and China through this mega project.”

He said CPEC would usher in progress and prosperity in this densely

populated region of the world and people living here would also be able to enjoy all necessary amenities available to the people of civilized world

including that of health and education.

The President said after the operationalization of CPEC, Pakistan and

this region would emerge as a centre of international trade, economic and industrial activities.

In this backdrop, the President said the requirement of the experts in

accounting and statistics fields would increase manifold and urged the financial experts to start preparing themselves to meet future requirements.

In this regard, he said the Government of Pakistan would support them at every stage. Similarly, it was also their responsibility to always keep abreast of changes occurring in various fields of accounting and finance and continue presenting their recommendations to relevant institutions for formulation of sound policies.

The President hoped that efforts of the participants would succeed in

bringing the people of this region more closer through these economic activities and the people of South Asia would wholeheartedly support each other in the struggle for development and prosperity by setting aside their differences.

The President expressed the hope that during this conference there would be meaningful exchange of ideas between the experts and many good suggestions would be brought forth for improving professional affairs and for progress and prosperity of the region.

A.S.M. Naeem, President South Asian Federation of Accountants and ,

Muhammad Iqbal Ghauri, President ICMA Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.